Even though support for 64-bit architecture on Android was announced over half a decade ago, its adoption has been really slow. Surprisingly, Google’s own Chrome browser for Android has been stuck on the 32-bit train. But things are finally going to change with Chrome 85 on devices running Android 10 or a later version.

Spotted first by AndroidPolice, Chrome 85 dev build and Chrome 86 on the experimental Canary channel are listed as 64-bit apps. In comparison, the latest stable version of Chrome (v83) and Chrome beta (v84) are both stuck on 32-bit architecture. But it appears that Chrome will initially jump the 64-bit bandwagon only on devices running Android 10 or a later version.

Google announced over a year ago that it will be phasing out 32-bit apps by August 2021, and will go all-in on 64-bit for app submissions after that deadline. It is good to see Google taking the initiative here, but Chrome being one of the company’s key offerings, it is almost a shame that the transition didn’t happen earlier as almost all Android phones out there now support 32-bit apps.