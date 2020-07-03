Even though support for 64-bit architecture on Android was announced over half a decade ago, its adoption has been really slow. Surprisingly, Google’s own Chrome browser for Android has been stuck on the 32-bit train. But things are finally going to change with Chrome 85 on devices running Android 10 or a later version.

Spotted first by AndroidPolice, Chrome 85 dev build and Chrome 86 on the experimental Canary channel are listed as 64-bit apps. In comparison, the latest stable version of Chrome (v83) and Chrome beta (v84) are both stuck on 32-bit architecture. But it appears that Chrome will initially jump the 64-bit bandwagon only on devices running Android 10 or a later version.

Image: AndroidPolice

Google announced over a year ago that it will be phasing out 32-bit apps by August 2021, and will go all-in on 64-bit for app submissions after that deadline. It is good to see Google taking the initiative here, but Chrome being one of the company’s key offerings, it is almost a shame that the transition didn’t happen earlier as almost all Android phones out there now support 32-bit apps.

You May Also Like
Finally, the Stadia Controller will work wirelessly with your Android phone
Also, if you purchase a Stadia Controller before July 2, you can score a 10% percent discount, bringing the price down to $62.10 in the US.
Amazon Prime Video might soon offer live TV content as well
Amazon is reportedly looking to license complete 24×7 feeds of TV channels airing everything from sports events and news to awards shows and soap operas.
Google Pixel 4a, prakhar khanna
We may be getting closer to the Google Pixel 4a launch
The Google Pixel 4a is getting more certifications as it may be getting closer to launch