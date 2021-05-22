matter google smart home

Google has outlined its plans of leveraging Matter – an open source smart home standard it is developing with the likes of Apple, Amazon, and Samsung – to make its ecosystem of devices even smarter and more interconnected. To start, the company has revealed that it will add Matter support to Android and Nest-branded smart home devices.

Matter devices will work everywhere your Google smart home does

Google says that Matter support will make the process of setting up a smart home device easier. Additionally, it will expand the ecosystem of interoperability too. “You’ll have lots of ways to instantly control them such as Matter-enabled Android apps, Google Assistant, the Google Home app, Android Power Controls and compatible Google devices,” Google says.

Essentially, Google is aiming to turn over a billion Android devices into a hub that lets you control all Matter-certified smart home devices made by Google as well as other brands. Google also plans to make Matter play well with Thread, a technology it co-developed that aims to boost the performance and security of smart home devices.

More importantly, devices such as Nest Wi-Fi, Nest Hub Max, and Nest Hub with Thread built-in, will serve as a connection hub for all Matter-certified smart home devices. Google assures that all Nest-branded smart speakers and smart displays will get updates that adds Matter support down the road.

Google also aims to add the new Nest Thermostat to its list of compatible devices, allowing them to interact with other Matter-certified appliances in your house. However, it is unclear if Google will also show the same love to older (and more expensive) Nest Thermostat models down the road.

The search giant is also creating a database of smart home devices that will work with Google Assistant-compatible gadgets, FAQs, and educational videos. The company adds that users will find products from across 30 categories offered by brands that include Samsung, Philips, and LG to name a few.




I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.

You May Also Like
Amazon Echo Show launch: something for everyone. Seriously!
Amazon has recently announced a refresh to some of its Amazon Echo Show devices, which includes a new option for the kids
ipod touch renders
iPod Touch leak shows a design that blends iPhone 12 and iPad Air
An iPod Touch refresh will reportedly be launched in fall season. And if these renders are the real deal, we’re looking at a huge redesign.
Amazon Echo Show 10
Amazon Echo Show 10: when the best smart speaker is too smart? (video)
The Amazon Echo Show 10 is the best smart display I’ve used and tested, with some cool features, but it’s hard to recommend for the price.