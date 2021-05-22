Google has outlined its plans of leveraging Matter – an open source smart home standard it is developing with the likes of Apple, Amazon, and Samsung – to make its ecosystem of devices even smarter and more interconnected. To start, the company has revealed that it will add Matter support to Android and Nest-branded smart home devices.

Matter devices will work everywhere your Google smart home does

Google says that Matter support will make the process of setting up a smart home device easier. Additionally, it will expand the ecosystem of interoperability too. “You’ll have lots of ways to instantly control them such as Matter-enabled Android apps, Google Assistant, the Google Home app, Android Power Controls and compatible Google devices,” Google says.

Essentially, Google is aiming to turn over a billion Android devices into a hub that lets you control all Matter-certified smart home devices made by Google as well as other brands. Google also plans to make Matter play well with Thread, a technology it co-developed that aims to boost the performance and security of smart home devices.

More importantly, devices such as Nest Wi-Fi, Nest Hub Max, and Nest Hub with Thread built-in, will serve as a connection hub for all Matter-certified smart home devices. Google assures that all Nest-branded smart speakers and smart displays will get updates that adds Matter support down the road.

Google also aims to add the new Nest Thermostat to its list of compatible devices, allowing them to interact with other Matter-certified appliances in your house. However, it is unclear if Google will also show the same love to older (and more expensive) Nest Thermostat models down the road.

The search giant is also creating a database of smart home devices that will work with Google Assistant-compatible gadgets, FAQs, and educational videos. The company adds that users will find products from across 30 categories offered by brands that include Samsung, Philips, and LG to name a few.