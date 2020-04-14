Up next
Author
Tags

Apple, Samsung, and Huawei. Aside from being industry leaders, there is one more aspect where these companies stand on a shared platform – all three design their own smartphone chips. Well, as per a new report, Google might soon join that elite club too.

Axios reports that Google is working on its own chip for Pixel phones and Chromebooks. Code-named ‘Whitechapel’, it is being developed in collaboration with Samsung by leveraging the latter’s 5nm technology.

Google has reportedly had a taste of the custom chip’s working version already, but it will take a year before the chip is ready to power the Pixel smartphone lineup. As for Chromebooks, it will take a little longer for Google’s custom chip to show up in Chrome OS-powered machines.

The octa-core chip “will also include hardware optimized for Google’s machine-learning technology” and a portion of it will be used to enhance the Google Assistant’s “always-on” capabilities.

Source: Axios

You May Also Like
OnePlus 8 series

OnePlus 8 Pro price to start at €929, OnePlus 8 could cost €729

OnePlus 8 series is going straight against the likes of Galaxy S20 and iPhone 11, and it appears that the ‘flagship killer’ identity is a passe now.

Pocketnow Daily: Is THIS the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra?! (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about leaks of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the possible launch date of the iPhone 9, and more

With Google services missing, HUAWEI P40 series turns to Qwant search engine

HUAWEI has partnered with Qwant to offer its privacy-focused search engine services on the newly launched HUAWEI P40 series phones in Europe.