Apple, Samsung, and Huawei. Aside from being industry leaders, there is one more aspect where these companies stand on a shared platform – all three design their own smartphone chips. Well, as per a new report, Google might soon join that elite club too.

Axios reports that Google is working on its own chip for Pixel phones and Chromebooks. Code-named ‘Whitechapel’, it is being developed in collaboration with Samsung by leveraging the latter’s 5nm technology.

Google has reportedly had a taste of the custom chip’s working version already, but it will take a year before the chip is ready to power the Pixel smartphone lineup. As for Chromebooks, it will take a little longer for Google’s custom chip to show up in Chrome OS-powered machines.

The octa-core chip “will also include hardware optimized for Google’s machine-learning technology” and a portion of it will be used to enhance the Google Assistant’s “always-on” capabilities.

Source: Axios