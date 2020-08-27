Google recently announced Chromecast support for its Meet video calling platform. In a bid to make video calls even more easily accessible beyond just meeting rooms, Google is bringing Duo to Android TVs. Moving in that direction, Google is starting a beta program for Duo video calling on Android TV in the coming weeks.

Google Duo on Android TVs will support both one-on-one and group video calls. And in case a smart TV doesn’t have a built-in camera, users can still experience video calls by plugging in a USB camera. This will definitely come in handy for users who own a low-end smart TV that lacks a camera, but now have the flexibility to plug in an external camera and experience video calls on a larger screen.

While Duo is yet to arrive on Android TV, you can already run it on a smart display such as Google’s own Nest Hub line-up to make video calls. The expansion of Duo’s capabilities to Android TVs is an interesting move, as Google is reportedly planning to pull the plugs on Duo in order to focus on a single video calling platform, the revitalized Google Meet.

Source: Google Blog