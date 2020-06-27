In a bid to bolster the sale of Chromebooks, Google began bundling three months of Disney+ subscription with the purchase of new Chromebooks late last year. Google is back with the offer and is currently advertising it on its Chromebook sale webpage. This offer is valid for purchases made between June 22, 2020 and September 30, 2020 only.

But do keep in mind that you can get the 3-months free Disney+ subscription benefit only if you are a new subscriber, and not an existing customer. After the expiration of the free term, your Disney+ subscription will be automatically renewed and will be chargeable at $6.99 per month.

The Google Store currently has a good selection of Chromebooks ranging from the dirt-cheap Lenovo Chromebook Duet ($279) and Google’s own PixelBook Go ($649) to the high-end Samsung Galaxy Chromebook ($999). Here’s how you can claim the offer in Google’s own words: