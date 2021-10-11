Google is all set to announce Pixel 6 next week. A report over the weekend leaked pretty much everything we needed to know about the Pixel 6. However, it appears that wasn’t all. Google isn’t planning to launch only the Pixel 6 series on October 19. The company is also planning to announce a new Pixel Pass subscription alongside the new smartphone series — a sketchy rumor says Google might also announce Pixel Fold and Pixel Watch.

The leak comes courtesy of the person who leaked two hands-on videos with the Pixel 6 even before its announcement, This Is Tech Today’s M. Brandon Lee. He says Google will announce a new “Pixel Pass” subscription next week which will be a blend of Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program and Apple One subscription. For those of you who don’t know, iPhone Upgrade Program lets iPhone users get to upgrade to the latest iPhone when it launches for a monthly fee.

Pixel Pass: This appears to be a blend of the iPhone upgrade plan where you can get a new phone every year and the Apple One Subscription. Contains YouTube Premium, Google One, Play Pass, extended warranty, and is associated with Google Fi.#pixel6 #teampixel pic.twitter.com/iU7VTc16vS — M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) October 10, 2021

Pixel Pass would entitle you to a similar Pixel upgrade program plus some added benefits. In addition to the new Pixel phone every year, the Pass would give you an extended warranty, Google One, Play Pass, and YouTube Music/Premium. The leaker says you can add it to your Google Fi subscription, or you can ask your carrier to activate it for your Pixel 6, whenever it launches.

This appears to be a blend of the iPhone upgrade plan where you can get a new phone every year and the Apple One subscription.

For now, it isn’t clear how much the Pixel Pass would cost. Moreover, the leaked document suggests it might be US-only. However, Lee was to suggest how much the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro would cost. Lee says the standard Pixel 6 could be priced at $849, whereas the Pixel 6 Pro could start at $1,099. European pricing for the upcoming Google smartphone has been leaked previously.

Google appears to be building its own Apple-like walled garden with Pixel Pass. Not only it would bring recurring revenue for the Mountain View giant, but it will also discourage a customer from switching to other smartphones, much like how Apple keeps its users locked into the Apple ecosystem. Though one interesting thing here is that Google is planning to launch a new Pixel every year.