It's official: Google has confirmed its annual I/O developer conference for May 14, 2024. The search engine giant has previously used this event to showcase software and service upgrades, and more recently, hardware upgrades as well. With the I/O 2024 page now live, and just a few weeks away, let's take a look at what Google might announce at this year's conference.

When is Google I/O 2024, and how can you watch it?

Google has confirmed that its I/O developer conference will commence on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 10 AM PST (1 PM ET). CEO Sundar Pichai is expected to kick off the event, with various Google delegates showcasing products and services. While there's no official information just yet — only the date has been confirmed as of now — but if Google sticks to tradition, the keynote will likely be held at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

The event is expected to take place in-person, with developers and media attendees present. However, for those unable to attend, Google will be livestreaming the event as usual. We'll update this page once Google sets up a placeholder YouTube link for the event, so stay tuned. In the meantime, check out what you can expect from Google I/O 2024, including updates on Gemini AI, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold 2, Android 15, and more below.

What to expect from Google I/O 2024?

Android 15

Historically speaking, Google I/O has been a major event for Android updates. The company typically uses its keynote to unveil the latest version of Android, and this year is no exception. Google released the first developer preview of Android 15 in February, and it's expected to showcase the full update at I/O 2024.

Currently, most of the features of Android 15 are kept under wraps by Google, but the developer preview has given us a glimpse of what to expect from the update. So far, the update appears to be relatively minor, with subtle changes across the OS. These include improvements to the camera feed for third-party apps, partial screen sharing, notification cooldown, and new continuity features for foldable devices. However, Google likely has some major upgrades saved for the I/O reveal.

Gemini Upgrades

Source: Google

A big focus of Google I/O 2023 was AI — with Google executives mentioning the term 'AI' nearly 150 times — and likely that AI will remain a key focus at this year's event too. Google is reportedly planning major announcements regarding Gemini and its overall AI suite at I/O 2024.

Gemini has faced scrutiny in recent weeks for generating false information and objectionable images, leading to a $100 billion loss in Google's stock value. Sundar Pichai will likely address these issues at the event. Additionally, the company recently introduced the Gemini 1.5 update, so we might hear more about it during the event.

Pixel 8a

Moving on to hardware, Google is expected to unveil its new midrange smartphone, the Pixel 8a, at I/O 2024. The Pixel 8a might share a similar design with the Pixel 8 series, featuring rounded corners and subtle refinements from the Pixel 7a. Apart from that, the hardware is expected to be upgraded to 2024 standards, with Google introducing the Tensor G3 chipset to the 'A' lineup and up to 8GB of RAM.

For the front display, it is likely to remain same at 90Hz, rather than the 120Hz seen in pricier models, although the Pixel 8a might adopt Actua branding, suggesting a brighter display. The phone will run on the latest Android version and offer similar Pixel 8-like AI features out of the box, but it's uncertain if Google will provide similar software support of up to seven years for the Pixel 8a.

In terms of the camera, there might not be significant changes, but where there could be a difference is in the Pixel 8a's price. Reports indicate that Google may increase the Pixel 8a's price compared to the Pixel 7a, possibly reaching as high as $550, a similar price increase of what we saw on the Pixel 8 series from the Pixel 7.

Pixel Fold 2

Google I/O 2023 introduced us to the Pixel Fold, Google's debut foldable device, and I/O 2024 could mark the arrival of its second generation. Renders and leaks about the Pixel Fold 2 have already surfaced ahead of the Google I/O, giving us an idea of what to expect from the device.

The Pixel Fold 2 could feature a completely different design compared to the first-generation product. The wider cover display — something that every Pixel fan loved about the original Pixel Fold — could be replaced by a larger 6.4-inch outer display that unfolds into a squarish form factor similar to the OnePlus Open, with a 7.9-inch screen.

The back cameras could undergo a redesign, with the camera visor making way for a squarish camera module placed in the top left corner. Moreover, the larger inner bezel seen in the first-gen Pixel Fold might be replaced by an under-display camera for a sleeker inner look.

There's no confirmation about the Pixel Fold 2 featuring the Tensor G4 chipset, so it's likely that Google will use the Tensor G3 and offer up to 16GB of RAM on the new foldable. Details regarding the cameras and battery remain scarce as well, but we expect more info to be available as the launch date approaches.

What else to expect at Google I/O 2024

At Google I/O 2023, we saw the launch of the Pixel Tablet, a hybrid smart home device that doubles as a tablet. However, there haven't been any reports suggesting the launch of a second-generation product at I/O 2024, but never say never. This year's I/O is expected to be more focused on AI and Google's software services. What are your expectations from this year's Google conference? Let us know in the comments below!

