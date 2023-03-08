I/O, a developer conference that Google organizes every year, is set to take place on May 10th, 2023. In the past, the event has served as a platform to showcase upcoming features and software developments occurring behind closed doors. But over the past few years, it has evolved into something more.

Here we will dive into the details you need to know about the upcoming event and what you can expect it to offer in 2023.

How and where can you watch Google I/O 2023?

Last year, Google organized an event that was live-streamed on YouTube and had some in-person presence — some developers received an invite to experience a day Google I/O.

For 2023, the event will likely follow a similar setup. Google has already stated I/O 2023 will have a limited live audience and will provide a live stream for its main keynote — which will go live at 10 am PT/1 pm ET on May 10th — and the 100 (and more) technical sessions that will take place.

What to Expect at Google I/O 2023?

We mentioned that Google I/O has become more than just a software-based conference. This change is owing to the fact that, of late, the OEM has chosen to tease upcoming products or even unveil new hardware on stage.

Last year we saw the popular Pixel 6a unveiled at the event alongside teasers for the Pixel 7 series, Pixel Tablet, and the Pixel Watch. We expect something similar to happen this time, alongside all the new features and excitement that Android 14 and Bard will bring!

An in-depth look into Android 14 and its features!

Android 14 is out and about in the hands of brave consumers and developers in the form of a developer preview. And according to a shared update timeline, come May 2023, the software will be nearing its second beta release. Hence, we expect Google will have much more to share about new features.

The current release has shown a focus on accessibility features, focus on privacy, improved security, and better animations. It's looking to be an update that doesn't introduce visual overhauls but shows an improvement in performance and user experience, and we can't wait to learn more.

Bard: Google's Take on AI

When ChatGPT took the world by storm, many turned to Google inquiring about its take and offerings, resulting in an impromptu event that introduced, 'Bard.'

Artificial Intelligence has been the talk of the town so far in 2023, and we expect Google to show the other AI-based cards it has up its sleeve, especially since reports about CEO Sundar Pichai asking for fast-tracked developments did swirl around the internet.

New Google Hardware for 2023 and Beyond

Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 7

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro corrected a lot of the problems the Pixel 6 series had and became one of our most loved smartphones in 2022, so much so that we don't hesitate to recommend it in 2023 and beyond. But for some, the price tag on these models can be a stretch, a situation that the Pixel A-series devices have properly navigated.

We believe Google wants to continue its wave of good press. And hence expect the Google Pixel 7a to appear at the event along with specifications, pricing, and availability details.

Google Pixel Fold

While the Pixel 7a hasn't been in the news as much, the Google Pixel Fold has had its fair share of time in the headlines. With the device rumored to launch in the second half of 2023, we believe Google I/O will mention the device and share some details on its hardware specifications.

Google Pixel Tablet

Source: Google, Pocketnow

Alongside its smartphone announcements, we believe the Pixel Tablet will finally see more details made public. At I/O 2022, when Google teased the tablet, it mentioned it would come to market sometime in 2023. Hence, we're looking forward to seeing details about pricing and availability.

With it being nearly a year since we first saw a glimpse of the Pixel Tablet and competing brands like OnePlus also introducing their tablet and increasing competition, we hope there's a device to use before the excitement loses steam.

There Might Be a Lot to Unpack at Google I/O 2023

Google I/O is only a couple of months away, and you bet we're excited to see what it brings. If we go by our expectations based on recent (and past) Google announcements, there's much to look forward to coming May 2023. Plus, leaks about Google's take on foldable phones, which are steadily becoming mainstream, only fuel the fire.