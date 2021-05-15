After missing out in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Google I/O back in 2021. The virtual event is all set to take place from Tuesday, May 18, through Friday, May 21. We are likely to see Sundar Pichai and other Google executives in the first part of the show will be a keynote, usually when the major news pops up. For reference, Google I/O is the company’s annual developer conference where it announces new software and various updates for its existing apps and services. It is primarily geared towards developers. However, there are some consumer-focused events too. Here’s what you can expect the search giant to announce this year.
While Google’s next Android version is already in developer preview, we could see the first beta of Android 12 launch at Google I/O 2021. For the unaware, a developer preview is only made available to a handful of users, mostly developers. On the other hand, the public beta is something the general public can safely install on their own devices. Of course, it is buggy and not as smooth as a stable build, but it is generally more stable than a developer preview.
The upcoming Android 12 could have several tricks up its sleeve. We could get a new theming system that is said to let the software automatically pick an appropriate color for the notification panel, darker accent color for the quick setting tiles, and some sections of the Settings app. Further, we could get the forever awaited scrolling screenshot feature as a native tool on the Pixel smartphones.
There are many tiny upgrades like resizable PiP windows that will let you adjust the size of picture-in-picture windows using pinch-to-zoom gestures. Then there are emojis in the screenshot markup menu that will allow you to add emojis to the images and draw or add notes to them. Moreover, In Android 12, the snooze button sits in the bottom-right corner of the notification tile.
For all the major and minor feature upgrades of Android 12, we’ll suggest you look at our Android 12 list of confirmed and rumored features.
We expect Google to announce some updates for Wear OS since Samsung is also rumored to be shifting to the Google OS for its next wearable. Moreover, we could get some smart home updates. However, there is no rumored product for the unveiling. The company might also announce some new tricks for its Assistant.
