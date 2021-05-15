After missing out in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Google I/O back in 2021. The virtual event is all set to take place from Tuesday, May 18, through Friday, May 21. We are likely to see Sundar Pichai and other Google executives in the first part of the show will be a keynote, usually when the major news pops up. For reference, Google I/O is the company’s annual developer conference where it announces new software and various updates for its existing apps and services. It is primarily geared towards developers. However, there are some consumer-focused events too. Here’s what you can expect the search giant to announce this year.

Android 12

While Google’s next Android version is already in developer preview, we could see the first beta of Android 12 launch at Google I/O 2021. For the unaware, a developer preview is only made available to a handful of users, mostly developers. On the other hand, the public beta is something the general public can safely install on their own devices. Of course, it is buggy and not as smooth as a stable build, but it is generally more stable than a developer preview.

The upcoming Android 12 could have several tricks up its sleeve. We could get a new theming system that is said to let the software automatically pick an appropriate color for the notification panel, darker accent color for the quick setting tiles, and some sections of the Settings app. Further, we could get the forever awaited scrolling screenshot feature as a native tool on the Pixel smartphones.

There are many tiny upgrades like resizable PiP windows that will let you adjust the size of picture-in-picture windows using pinch-to-zoom gestures. Then there are emojis in the screenshot markup menu that will allow you to add emojis to the images and draw or add notes to them. Moreover, In Android 12, the snooze button sits in the bottom-right corner of the notification tile.

For all the major and minor feature upgrades of Android 12, we’ll suggest you look at our Android 12 list of confirmed and rumored features.

Google Pixel 5a

One of the few hardware announcements that are expected to happen is the launch of the Pixel 5a. As per a previous leak , Google is prepping to announce the Pixel 4a successor at its Google I/O 2021. If the leaks are to be believed, the Pixel 5a looks identical to the Pixel 4a 5G. You are likely to get slim bezels on the op and slides, a noticeable chin, and a selfie camera hole-punch in the top-left corner.

The Google Pixel 5a is tipped to feature a 6.2-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution. It is likely to have some sort of high refresh rate. At the back, there is a squircle camera island that houses two cameras with an LED flash. We don’t know the details about the imaging hardware, but the second camera is likely an ultra-wide-angle camera. We can expect a 12MP primary camera accompanied by a 16MP ultrawide-angle lens.

The Pixel 5a is tipped to include a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as stereo speakers. The upcoming smartphone is slated to be 2.3mm taller, 0.8mm narrower, and 0.6mm thicker than the Pixel 4a 5G. It could go on sale on June 11.

Google Pixel Buds A

The company is also tipped to announce a cheaper variant of its Pixel Buds in the form of Pixel Buds A. It is very likely Google would launch these new earbuds at I/O. We have already seen the product get listed in an email sent out to folks on the Google Nest mailing list.

The device in the leaked poster depicts a pair of earbuds covered in a slightly different shade of green than the one available on the Pixel Buds. It appears to favor a uniform all-green profile. Plus, the insides of the charging case appear to have the same matching green shade.

In terms of design, the Google Pixel Buds A are tipped to look identical to the Pixel Buds. They are touted to come in two colors – white and green. Plus, these could offer support for touch gestures to let users perform tasks such as attend calls, control music playback, and summon Google Assistant.

‘Whitechapel’

Google is tipped to be working on its in-house chipset for the Pixel 6. While we are unlikely to see the flagship device at Google I/O 2021, it’s possible Google could announce the processor itself, codenamed “Whitechapel.” It will be Google’s first stab at something like this, so we are hopeful for an event unveiling of the same.

Other Stuff

We expect Google to announce some updates for Wear OS since Samsung is also rumored to be shifting to the Google OS for its next wearable. Moreover, we could get some smart home updates. However, there is no rumored product for the unveiling. The company might also announce some new tricks for its Assistant.

What are you looking forward to the most at Google I/O 2021? Let us know in the comments below!