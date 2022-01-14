Google invests more than $1 billion in its UK offices and shares renovation plans

Google announced that it plans to spend billions in its UK offices a few years ago, and the company is now delivering on its promises. Google announced that it’s purchasing the Central Saint Giles site, which is already the home of Google, for $1 billion. The company also announced plans to employ thousands of more employees, and it shared some plans on how it intends to renovate the new offices to make them more suitable for hybrid working.

Google currently has 6,400 employees, and the company recruited 700 new people last year alone. The new office will have the capacity for up to 10,000 employees, and have a total of 408,000 square feet of office space, 25,000 square feet dedicated for restaurants and cafes.

Google will also make additional renovations to the Central Saint Giles offices that will “ensure that they are the best equipped to meet the needs of our future workplace.”