It goes without saying that social distancing is a lifesaver for you and those around you as well. But it is not always easy to determine if you are within the 2-meter safety radius while out running an errand. In comes Sodar, an AR tool that will utilize your phone’s camera to clearly demarcate the safe radius for you.

Sodar uses the smartphone camera as a distance measuring tool and the screen as a viewfinder to show you a radius of 2-meter around you. Technically speaking, Google’s solution employs WebXR to visualize a circle in the same way you see AR objects around you with your phone, somewhat like Pokemon Go.

However, Sodar currently works only on Android devices with the Chrome browser installed on them. Just visit the Sodar.WithGoogle.com website on your phone, tap on the launch button, and you’re good to go. I tried it on my phone and it works really well without any lags or stutters. Here’s how it looks in action:

Source: ExperimentsWithGoogle