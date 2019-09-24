Android

Google introduces Play Pass, a monthly subscription for ad-free apps

We first heard about Play Pass roughly a year ago, when an APK teardown from our friends at XDA Developers revealed a subscription service. It was shortly followed by a Google Opinion Rewards survey asking about an app store that “has a subscription that offers hundreds of dollars worth of paid apps and games for a monthly fee”.

Fast forward to today and Google is officially introducing Google Play Pass, a “subscription service that gives you access to more than 350 apps and games that are completely unlocked—all free of ads, in-app purchases and upfront payments”.

These applications are part of a curated library with new titles being added on a monthly basis. Monthly is also how your recurring $4.99 bill for the subscription will arrive, though Google is giving you a 10-day free trial, and, for a limited time, you can get Play Pass for only $1.99/month for the first year, then $4.99/month, with terms applying.

Play Pass will be landing on Android devices in the United States this week, with more countries and regions being added in the future.

