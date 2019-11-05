Google Play Points
The first time we heard about the possibility of Google introducing a rewards program, dubbed Google Play Points, was more than a year ago. The company launched the program in Japan and South Korea, and apparently millions have joined, leading Google to expanding the program to other markets as well.

In the United States, Google Play Points is now available, as of November 4, 2019. You can join for free and start earning Play Points by purchasing with Google Play, including in-app items, movies, books, subscriptions and more.

You can then use the points for special items and discounts in top games like Candy Crush Saga and Pokémon GO, or for Google Play Credit to use on movies, books, games, and apps.

