Google introduces auto-delete Location History information

The more you share with Google, the more helpful it can get. Also, the more you share, the less private your life is. Google realizes this, and is introducing new ways for you to try and balance out your privacy and how good Google is at helping you out in your day-to-day tasks. You can easily control Location History and Web & App Activity for your Google account, but the company is now introducing a new way to deal with things: auto-delete controls.

Choose a time limit for how long you want your activity data to be saved—3 or 18 months—and any data older than that will be automatically deleted from your account on an ongoing basis. — Google

You can now instruct your Google account to keep sensitive data, like location history, and web activity, alive and logged for a certain period of time. You have the options to choose from. While, in this day and age, we recommend sharing as little as possible about yourself, we understand that products like Google Assistant work best when they know a lot about you. So you can now limit, at least in time, if you want the benefits, the amount of data El Goog is aware of.

“You should always be able to manage your data in a way that works best for you–and we’re committed to giving you the best controls to make that happen“, says the official blog post. Go make your tweaks!