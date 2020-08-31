Google has today announced that its eponymous image search service – Google Images – will now show licensing information so that users can know how to responsibly use the photos for personal or business-related projects. The company says it is also making it easy to find licensed images by adding a “licensable” badge over photos displayed in Google Images.

When users select on a licensable content, they’ll also see a link to the licensing details of an image, terms of usage, and also the link where they can purchase/license it, if the publisher has provided those details. Moreover, users can also filter Google Images search results based on two categories – Creative Commons licenses and Commercial & other licenses.

The filter can be accessed from the new Usage Rights dropdown menu in the filters toolbar. Google says the changes have been made to clearly tell users who are the creator or copyright holders of an image. Also, if an image is found on a webpage that is not created to let users acquire the usage license, the licensor or copyrights holder can link it to a new URL from Google Images where users can acquire it.

Source: Google Blog