Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL users were experiencing slowdowns and performance issues with their devices, and, after digging into the problem, have concluded that the Digital Wellbeing app was the culprit. Some of them took it to social media (Reddit) to post their findings and help other users with their Pixel 3 slowdowns. The proposed solution was disabling the Digital Wellbeing app, which would fix the issues.

Google’s official Reddit account responded to such a Reddit topic, and said they were investigating the issue. Interestingly, they have found there were “no performance issues associated with the Digital Wellbeing app”. However, Google, during its investigation, has identified “changes unrelated to the bug reports for improving performance”, and are working hard on rolling out these changes to Pixel phones in order to improve performance.

Comment from discussion PixelCommunity’s comment from discussion "Just turned off Digital Wellbeing app logging – Holy Sh** my Pixel 3 is finally a flagship phone".

