Google I/O and the Pixel 3a | #PNWeekly 357

Fresh off of a minimal but eventful Google I/O, TK Bay joins Joshua Vergara to give some insider thoughts from the show that JV could have easily attended. (More to that story in the first part of the show.) Meanwhile, out in Brooklyn, theunlockr himself David Cogen reacts to the Pixel 3a and why the phone might be more compelling than its original, more powerful counterpart. Color us all a bit surprised that a midrange smartphone impresses us this much.

It’s all ahead on the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch our YouTube companion video recorded on May 10 or check out the high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, Spotify, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts.

Produced and hosted by

Joshua Vergara

Guests

TK Bay (XDA)

David Cogen (theunlockr)

The show

Google I/O: The Experience (by Jaime Rivera)

Google Nest Home Hub and other words for ‘home’

Google Assistant gets better

Pixel 3a reactions!

Music provided by Argofox:

Minerva – Bloom

youtu.be/hUVq-aq6aVI