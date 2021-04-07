Google I/O is happening in 2021. And unsurprisingly, it will be an all-digital affair this year. After being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the biggest Google event of the year finally has a date for its 2021 edition. The event kicks off on May 18, and will go through May 20. More importantly, it will be FREE this year, for all folks. Even interactions that have been historically a paid affair, will be free to attend for the 2021 edition of Google I/O. So, what can you expect from the event?

What to expect from I/O 2021?

Well, there will be a lot of announcements, for starters. And it is quite likely that Android 12 will be discussed at the event. Aside from the consumer and developer keynotes that will cover company and product news, there will be a ton of workshops, ask-me-anything sessions, live Q&As, and interactions with Google’s team on the new and upcoming hardware as well as software products. The full schedule of the events will be shared later this month. Here’s the gist of what Google has planned for I/O 2021:

1. Technical Sessions focus on product announcements and how to adopt new features. Sessions will be scheduled throughout the three-day event and will be available on demand.

2. Workshops and Ask Me Anything Sessions (AMAs) are interactive and must be reserved to participate. Workshops are instructor-led with Q&A encouraged, while AMAs are an opportunity to ask Google product experts questions.

3. Meetups are casual, open, facilitated forums hosted by Google that enable attendees to connect with each other. Registration and reservation are required.

4. Interactive Sandboxes are available in I/O Adventure, enabling developers to try Google’s new products and features through a hands-on experience.

5. Codelabs and Learning Pathways are always-on, self-guided learning experiences that help you adopt Google technology.

What product announcements can happen at I/O 2021?

For now, we don’t have any official teasers about upcoming announcements related to hardware. But recently, rumors about a new pair of wireless earbuds called Pixel Buds A have been making rounds, and Google may have inadvertently given us a glimpse of their design as well. Another highly-anticipated device that has been appearing in leaks is the Pixel 5a, and we won’t be surprised if Google reveals it officially at I/O 2021.

In the meanwhile, go ahead and register for the I/O 2021 event from the official website, and treat your brain to some puzzles!