Google had recently canceled its Cloud Next 2020 conference because of the coronavirus threat, and now the upcoming Google I/O has also been canceled for the same reason.

Google has recently announced that the next Google I/O event at the Shoreline Amphitheatre is canceled, well at least physically. The company has said that:

Due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19), and in accordance with health guidance from the CDC, WHO, and other health authorities, we have decided to cancel the physical Google I/O event at Shoreline Amphitheatre.

Google will replace the physical Cloud Next developers conference for the new Digital Connect event, and we may see something similar to Google I/O since the company is looking for an alternative format. The event was announced back in January, and don’t worry if you had already purchased tickets, Google will fully refund all purchases by March 13, and registered guests will automatically be able to purchase their passes to I/O 2021. Now, this new event will probably take place sometime after the original May12-14 time frame, but we will have to wait for official confirmation or maybe rumors on a possible date.

