Google I/O 2019 registrations open, apply for the random drawing

Google I/O 2019 is taking place between May 7 and May 9, 2019, in Mountain View, California. It’s still a couple of months out, but Google is now taking registrations for the Developer conference. General admission tickets go for $1,150, but you will have to first have to register for a place in Google’s random drawing.

If you are a full-time student, professor, faculty, or staff at school-level and higher institution, you can opt for an Academic tickets which go for $375.

You can do that by following the source link below. Google is taking registration applications until February 27, 5PM PST (8PM ET). However, the order in which registrations are placed will not matter in the drawing, says Google, as it will be completely random.

You’ll also need to provide a Google account, as well as a payment method in order to be able to purchase the ticket when the time comes.