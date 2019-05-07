Android

Watch the Google I/O 2019 keynote live stream here

Google is kicking off its annual developer conference today, Google I/O, with a special keynote. All of the rumors, reports, and leaks leading up to today suggest we should hear exciting news and specific details about the next version of Android, Android Q, as well as new device announcements. We’re referring to the heavily leaked Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.

Google is also expected to spend some time talking about its services, new ones, as well as updates to existing ones, in addition to other devices, such as the rumored the Nest Hub Max smart display and the new Stadia gaming service. You can watch the live stream embedded below for your viewing pleasure.

The Keynote that kicks off Google I/O 2019 starts today, at 10a Pacific Time, or:

  • New York: 1PM
  • London: 6PM
  • Berlin: 7PM
  • Moscow: 8PM
  • New Delhi: 10:30PM
  • Beijing: May 8, 1AM
  • Tokyo: May 8, 2AM
  • Melbourne: May 8, 3AM

