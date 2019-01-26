This isn’t official yet, as Google takes its time sending out invites and info on Google I/O, until people solve its riddle. Yes, there’s usually a riddle containing the date and time of Google I/O, and the first person to legitimately solve it gets a free invite. Legitimate or via shortcuts, the riddle has been solved by looking at a now removed json file. If you’re not technical, here’s the key takeaway:

Join us for I/O 2019 at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California on May 7th through 9th.

It was somehow predictable as last year’s conference was held in the same place, May 8-10, 2018, which falls on the same Tuesday-Thursday time of the week. As per what exactly Google will unveil at Google I/O 2019, reports talk about the latest version of Android 10.0, dubbed Q (for now), as well as some Google Assistant updates. We’ll keep you posted on the details!