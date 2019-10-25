Google Homes and Home minis bricked after firmware update will be replaced
Google Home devices usually receive firmware updates without us knowing, but the latest update has caused many to stop working. Yes, some devices started working after several maneuvers, but many have been left useless. Hopefully, there’s a solution for all of the affected by this problem.
The latest firmware update received by the Google Home and Google Home mini has left many devices bricked and unresponsive. This issue has been fixed in many cases by simply unplugging and re-plugging the speaker. Other users had to give their speakers a factory reset, and their problem was solved, but many others still don’t work. Luckily there’s hope for all the owners of those bricked devices. A Google community specialist wrote on Sept 28th that “the team is working on this issue and checking the root cause since not all Google Home devices are affected.” Now, Google provided a statement saying that they’re aware of the problem and that they’re planning on releasing a fix that will fix this issue. They have also said that they will replace all affected devices, even the ones that aren’t covered by warranty.