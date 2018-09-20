Google Home Hub revealed, FCC may have looked over it

It seems that Google is nearly ready to take on the Amazon Echo Show with its own Google Assistant-powered screened device.

Other OEMs have been running their own Google Assistant OS devices this year, but it’s suspected that a first-party device will come when the company holds its event on October 9.

MySmartPrice has obtained information and web-ready information slides showing off the device and what it can do. The Google Home Hub, as it’s being called, features a 7-inch LCD. Pictures show it being used to schedule tasks, monitor a connected doorbell camera and showcase photos and videos. More pictures can be seen at the source, linked below the story.

The device weighs nearly half a kilogram and spans 178.5 x 118 x 67.3mm. It’s got dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and runs off of a 15W DC block.

It’s believed that device has been certified by the FCC for RF regulations based on the label artwork.