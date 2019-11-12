The time for presents is almost upon us, and if you’re not sure what to buy, the latest deals on the Google Home and Google Home mini may interest you.

You can get the Google Home mini for just $25 right now at B&H Photo Video. This will give you $25 in savings, so you could put one more dollar and get two for the price of one. You can place one in your living room and one in your bedroom, or keep one and give the other one as a present. The Google Home has a $20 discount, which means you will only have to pay $79 for this smart speaker. You can also add a Chromecast, or Chromecast Ultra with your smart speaker and you will still save $20.