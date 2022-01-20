Google hires PayPal executive to develop a new 'comprehensive digital wallet' into Google Pay

Google Pay received a major redesign and a lot of new features last year in the US, and Google might want to add new features in the near future to become your go-to “comprehensive digital wallet.” A new report claims that Google is trying to build new partnerships to offer the option to store more crypto assets” and more.

Bloomberg (via 9to5Google) says that Google wants to “become the connective tissue for the entire consumer finance industry”, and it’s building partnerships with large digital currency exchanges such as Coinbase and BitPay. The next version of Google Pay could “store crypto assets in digital cards”, and the service already allows users to add a Coinbase card to Google Pay.

Bill Ready, Google’s president of commerce, reportedly said: “Crypto is something we pay a lot of attention to…As user demand and merchant demand evolves, we’ll evolve with it.”

It’s not yet immediately clear when such crypto current asset storing and support could come to Google Pay. It’s clear that large tech companies such as Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and now Google is paying attention and making investments to stay up to date, and offer blockchain and other related technologies to their customers. Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, already publicly confirmed that he owns Bitcoin and Etherium, and that Apple is looking into the technology.

Facebook is also confirmed to be testing cryptocurrencies using Nova wallet, and Meta (formerly known as Facebook, the company) is reportedly also exploring plans to make, showcase and sell NFTs on Instagram and Facebook. Both of these are some of the largest social media networks, and supporting such new technologies wouldn’t be too surprising, but it remains to be seen how well it will be implemented (via TheVerge).

