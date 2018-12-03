Android

Google: Hangouts users to be migrated to Hangouts Chat, Hangouts Meet

Contents

A Google product lead has responded to claims that Hangouts will be killed sometime in 2020, offering further insight into what may be replacing it.

G Suite real-time communications head Scott Johnston tweeted that the claims, laid out in a report by 9to5Google, were technically incorrect. Hangouts would not be shut down without having its current users migrated over to two of its existing solutions, Hangouts Chat and Hangouts Meet — both currently attracting productivity clients.

Android Central‘s Ara Wagoner pointed out to Johnston that many Google properties are still referring users to what some would consider a “dying” service that has not had some of its confusing interfaces mended.

Johnston did not proffer a timeframe for the end of Hangouts classic.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
Twitter
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Windows
Tags
chat apps, Google, Hangouts, Hangouts Chat, Hangouts Meet, messaging, News, Rumors
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed