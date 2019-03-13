What is Google’s vision for the future of gaming?

GDC, or the Game Developers Conference, takes place between March 18 and 23. Google is scheduled for a keynote on March 19, 10AM Pacific Time, and the Android-maker started teasing its GDC appearance with a video on Twitter, accompanied by hints towards “Google’s vision for the future of gaming”.

Google has partnered with Ubisoft for what it calls Project Stream, a platform for game streaming that allows gamers to play using an internet browser and a fast connection. It is not sure what exactly Google will unveil at GDC, but reports talk about a streaming service announcement and launch date. Other rumors talk about hardware in the form of a dongle that would allow playing games. The more extreme reports talk about the possibility of Google entering the gaming market with a dedicated Xbox and PlayStation-like hardware console.

We’ll keep an eye out for anything interesting and we’ll make sure to let you know!