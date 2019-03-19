On Pocketnow Daily, Google is working on their own foldable phone according to patents. We get the first official renders of the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro which basically confirm the leaks. XDA recently recovered the name Pixel 3a XL from Android Q’s code, hinting the budget phone. Samsung is heavy at work to bring truly all display phone in the next two years. We end today’s show with deals for the Razer Phone 2.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Is Google working on its own clamshell foldable smartphone?

– Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro official renders leak

– Pixel Lite versions may come to market as Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL

– Samsung working to achieve a true full-screen smartphone

– Best Buy has Razer Phone 2 for $500 with bundled Cricket service [U]