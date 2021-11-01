Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro display issues

Google started shipping Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro last week. Even though the company has been experiencing issues in placing orders for the device, people who’ve been able to grab a Pixel 6 Pro have been experiencing some display issues. Google is also known for having quality control and hardware issues with its previous Pixel devices. Google has now acknowledged the problem and the company says that a fix is coming next month via an OTA update.

Some users have reported that when they hold down the power button when it is switched off, horizontal strips of light start to appear on the screen. Google has now admitted that some Pixel 6 Pro units are experiencing display issues and has written on the Google Support page that some users “may notice slight, transient display artifacts when the device is turned off, and when they press on the power button with slight pressure but not enough to turn it on.”

The company says that the display problem isn’t hardware-related. It says that it is fixable via a software update and it will be fixed via the “December software update for Pixel 6 Pro.” Google will also reportedly fix the controversial “Internet” toggle in Android 12 Quick settings with the December update for the Pixel 6 series.

Until the update is issued, Google has advised the users to “not cycle the power button.” The company says that “to avoid seeing this, when the power is off, do not cycle the power button. When you want to use the phone, hold the power button down long enough to turn it on.”

Have you received your Pixel 6 Pro unit yet? Do you experience this issue on your device? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: 9to5Google




An engineer by degree, news reporter by profession, and an avid sports lover. You’ll find me scrolling Football Twitter when I’m not writing about cutting-edge technology. Have a tip? Noted a mistake? You can reach out using the email given below.

Contact: [email protected]

