Google fined 50 Million euros in France over GDPR

The French National Data Protection Commission (CNIL) imposed a 50 million euro fine to Google over GDPR regulation non-compliance. The amount could have been higher as the maximum fine allowed by GDPR is four percent of the company’s annual global turnover, depending on the gravity of the offense.

CNIL said the fine was imposed on Google “for lack of transparency, inadequate information and lack of valid consent regarding the ads personalization”. The Verge reports that a Google spokesperson said, in reaction to the fine, that the company is “deeply committed” to meeting the “high standards of transparency and control”.

Google is now analyzing the CNIL decision in order to best determine future steps.

Here’s all you need to know about GDPR.

Via
The Verge
Source
CNIL
