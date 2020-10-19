Google has today introduced a slew of new features for Google Assistant-powered smart displays. The most notable change coming to smart displays is the support for multiple accounts, at last. As the name suggests, you can now add multiple Google accounts (work or personal) and get calendar as well as meeting updates on the same device. For example, asking the Google Assistant to join the next meeting will automatically search for the impending event across all Google account calendars and will accordingly start the video call. Of course, your smart display must have a front camera to start a video call.

The second notable feature coming to Google Assistant-powered smart displays will appeal to folks who live by the digital motto of “dark theme everything.” Yes, dark theme has finally arrived on smart displays. As usual, you can also choose to automatically turn the dark theme on/off depending on the time of the day or ambient lighting.

Notably, a “Home Control” page has also arrived that will let users control all connected smart home devices from a single hub. But that’s not all. Google has announced a few other helpful tweaks that smart display users will appreciate, some of which are mentioned below: