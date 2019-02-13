Google Fi offers $150 off Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL

Want to move to Google Fi as your main carrier? Already have a phone? You probably can hop on down to a Best Buy to get a SIM.

Need a new phone? Pretty much every phone on offer direct from Google Fi has a service credit offer or straight discount attached to them. The Moto G6 is $50 off and has $100 in service credit, the LG G7 ThinQ and V35 ThinQ are each $200 off with $200 in credit and the Moto X4 is just $199 with a $50 credit.

The latest push? A rehash of a Google Store deal from last month: the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are each down $150, bringing the basic 64GB Pixel 3 to $649 and the 128GB Pixel 3 XL to $849. Customers will pay the discounted price at checkout and must activate their device within 30 days or be charged the difference from the full retail price. This deal is valid while supplies last.

With the Moto G7 on the way to the carrier and a new set of LG flagships due at MWC, we should hope to see Google Fi’s hardware roster updated.