Google Fi may no longer be a “Project”

We don’t have too much of an idea about how Google’s Project Fi, its try at a being mobile virtual network operator, is performing in terms of subscribership, but it’s been presumed that user metrics didn’t matter as much to the search giant as much as giving its Pixel phones — and Android as a platform — a pedestal.

It has been experimenting with network amalgamation between Sprint, T-Mobile and US Cellular and has tinkered with pricing schemes over the past 3 years. But soon, we may soon see Project Fi drop the “Project” and go with the Fi we’ve always called it to be.

A user in the Project Fi subreddit has posted what’s purported to be a new-style greeting card from the network when they got their new Pixel 3 device shipped. It features a new ‘fi’ wordmark that removes the Project’s metro map look and goes blocky with Google’s four main colors.

No word if any promotional splashes will come with the new look.