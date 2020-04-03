Nearly all major brands out there are taking certain steps to help users during the coronavirus epidemic in one way or another. Google Fi is joining that list by temporarily extending the high-speed data limit for all subscribers to 30GB.

The increased data cap is available for both Google Fi Flexible and Unlimited plans and is effective starting April 1. Once you run out of that 30GB high-speed data allowance, you can choose to get additional data at a rate of $10 per GB for the rest of the billing cycle.

However, it is not known how long or for how many months the data cap extension will go on. Google Fi recently extended the payment grace period for customers to 60 days so that they can stay connected if they are having financial hardships during these trying times.

