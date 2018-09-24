Google Feed, formerly Google Now, is now Google Discover

It was once called Google Now. Then it turned into Google Feed. Now, it’s Google Discover.

As part of its latest initiatives celebrating its 20th anniversary, Google has launched a new mobile homepage for google.com for its users and it involves a whole rundown of the most important and relevant stories to their interests.

Topics will be marked by headers that users can tap on to see more stories on that topic. Users can even choose to follow that topic. In addition to relevant topics, there will also be so-called “evergreen content” that aims to drive users to discovering something new. They can toggle an icon on the bottom right corner of a story card to check their preference on seeing more or fewer stories like that one.

Google Discover will be available in the United States in English and Spanish on the mobile web Google homepage soon. It’s still available for Android users through the Google app along with their personal agenda feed.