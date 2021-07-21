Google’s Pixel lineup doesn’t exactly have the best reputation when it gets to hardware-related problems. The Google Pixel 4 XL had significant battery drainage and other power-related problems when it launched, back in October 2019. The Pixel 4 series also suffered other problems, some of which were software-related and later fixed in security patches and Android OS updates.

Because of this, Google has extended the Google Pixel 4 XL’s warranty by a year, but only for those who are facing any of the charging issues. The extended warranty will only be valid for the Google Pixel 4 XL device, and only for purchases that were made in the following markets:

Canada

Japan

Singapore

Taiwan

United States

The one-year warranty extension covers battery replacements on the affected units. The Google support page is already live, and the warranty can be claimed by users who experienced are unable to turn on their devices, experience random restarts, have problems with charging with an adapter or wireless charging, or the phone’s battery drains significantly faster than earlier in its use,

Google also warns users that they may get charged extra for battery replacements if the phone is not in a good shape, meaning that it has any broken components such as cracked or shattered screens, since this may prevent the repair team from being able to fix the issues. It’s also important to mention that the repair program does not cover the Pixel 4 XLs which were bought in Australia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, or the United Kingdom. Google’s reasoning is that these markets offer two years of repair support, while the above-mentioned countries only offer a single year of warranty.

Fortunately, no such issues are present with the current Google Pixel 5, and we can only just hope that Google has managed to sort out its hardware-related problems for the Google Pixel 6 series, which are expected to be announced sometime in October.