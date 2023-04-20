Google and Apple have faced a lot of criticism for locking down their platforms and denying third-party payment provider options for developers. As a result, developers often called out the two companies, sometimes even publicly, and demanded a change to decrease the payment fees. In a new development, Google highlighted its proposal for the UK’s Competition and Market Authority (CMA) to come up with a solution and a commitment that’d please all sides, keeping the field fair and square.

The CMA opened an investigation into Google after it suspected the company of practicing anti-competitive business. As a result of the investigation, the CMA is now asking other entities in the industry for feedback before the proposals become legally binding. The CMA’s proposed changes can be found here.

The CMA welcomed comments on the proposed commitments from Google, and added the following:

“Google’s proposed commitments would give app developers the freedom to offer a different billing system of their choosing, known as ‘Developer-only Billing’ (DOB), or offer users a choice between an alternative billing system or Google Play’s billing system, known as ‘User Choice Billing’ (UCB).”

In a blog post, Google shared some of those commitments, many of which will come into effect later this year. Under the commitments, Google details that developers will be able to add alternative in-app payment providers, alongside Google Play’s billing system. This would apply to smartphones and tablets within the UK. At checkout, users would be presented with the option to use either the Google Play billing system, or a third-party provider, selected by the developer. The options would be presented neutrally, allowing users to select whichever payment provider they wish to make the payment with.

“Under the commitments, developers will be able to add an alternative in-app billing system, alongside Google Play’s billing system, for their mobile and tablet users in the U.K. At checkout, users will be able to choose which billing system to use. These options will be presented in a neutral manner allowing users to make an informed and engaged choice.Developers can alternatively choose to not offer Google Play billing at all when their users in the U.K. are paying for digital content and services.”

In a surprising move, Google will also allow developers to opt-out of offering Google Play billing for UK users when paying for digital content and services. Google also says that it’s service fees for distributing apps via Android and Google Play will remain the same, and they’ll be based on the sales. Additionally, Google says that its fees will be reduced by 4% when a user decides to use an alternative billing method.

When a developer decides not to include Google Play billing at all, the service fee will be reduced by 3%. Considering how high the fees are, this will likely make little change to small developers, but it could be a significant boost for larger businesses earning much more.

Google’s proposal of these commitments are said to be employed in a phased roll out. The company says that the changes would become first available for non-gaming apps, assuming the CMA accepts the commitments. Gaming applications would also become eligible “no later than October 2023.”

A small victory for UK developers

Google introduced many changes over the past few years, and it went as far as decreasing the platform fees for many developers. As a result, Google charges just 15% for the first $1 million of earnings. The proposed commitments would help lower these fees even more, allowing small developers and businesses to keep even more revenue while still paying Google’s fees at a reduced rate. This is a big win for smaller developers, who will now be able to keep more of their profits and spend more on improving their apps and businesses.

As for larger companies, the reduced fees will mean that companies will be able to add third-party payment providers. The reduced costs will help increase the profits, especially for large services like Spotify, Netflix, and many others that earn millions of dollars every month.

