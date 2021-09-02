It is clear that tons of Google fans are excited about the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro launch. These devices have indeed managed to shock the tech world with a revolutionary design that makes them stand out in a sea of squared slabs. However, there’s still time between now and the launch of the Pixel 6 series, which means that the company has enough time to get prepared.

It seems that Google is sure that its new Pixel series will be a success in sales. Recent information claims that the company has decided to boost Pixel 6 production. According to Nikkei Asia, Google has asked suppliers to prepare 50 percent more production capacity for the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. This may not seem like much, but it could match production demands for the Pixel devices in 2019.

For context, 2019 still holds the best sales numbers for Pixel devices. Google reported selling 7.2 million units, and even though we didn’t get individual device sales numbers, some claim that the Pixel 3a mostly achieved them. Then in 2020, sales numbers dropped under the 4 million mark, but we have the ongoing pandemic to thank for that.

You can think of many reasons why the Google Pixel 6 series will excel in sales, but it seems that Google feels like the leading cause that will boost Pixel 6 sales is being the only Android smartphone maker in the United States.

“Google told several suppliers in recent meetings that it sees potential for massive growth opportunities in the global market because it is the only U.S. smartphone maker building handsets using the Android operating system.”

If Google is correct, and U.S. customers end up going for a US-made smartphone, then the new Google Pixel 6 series and the latest Pixel 5a 5G could manage to sell over 10 million devices. But now, we will have to wait and see how these new devices go against the new Galaxy Z foldables and the new and improved iPhone 13 lineup.

Source Nikkei Asia

Via 9to5Google