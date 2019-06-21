Android

RIP Pixel Slate: Google exits the tablet business, focuses on laptops

Contents

If you were waiting for a follow-up to last year’s Google Pixel Slate, you should start looking elsewhere. A Business Insider report suggests that there will be no sequel this year, as the company decided to cancel two unreleased products. The report, citing a Google spokesperson, reveals Google’s plans to focus on laptops moving forward, with its Pixelbook laptop product.

Chrome OS has grown in popularity across a broad range of form factors, and we’ll continue to work with our ecosystem of partners on laptops and tablets. For Google’s first-party hardware efforts, we’ll be focusing on Chrome OS laptops and will continue to support Pixel Slate — Google

While the Pixel Slate will receive future updates and support until its EoL status, you won’t be able to buy a successor, as it is one of the two devices that got canceled. The information was also confirmed, via Twitter, by Google’s head of hardware, Rick Osterloh. Teams working on the two canceled products were informed of the decision on Wednesday, and have, most of them, been moved to the Pixelbook team.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
The Verge
Source
Twitter
Posted In
Android, Other OS, Tablets
Tags
Android, Chrome OS, Google, News, Pixel Slate, Pixelbook
, , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.