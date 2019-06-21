RIP Pixel Slate: Google exits the tablet business, focuses on laptops

If you were waiting for a follow-up to last year’s Google Pixel Slate, you should start looking elsewhere. A Business Insider report suggests that there will be no sequel this year, as the company decided to cancel two unreleased products. The report, citing a Google spokesperson, reveals Google’s plans to focus on laptops moving forward, with its Pixelbook laptop product.

Chrome OS has grown in popularity across a broad range of form factors, and we’ll continue to work with our ecosystem of partners on laptops and tablets. For Google’s first-party hardware efforts, we’ll be focusing on Chrome OS laptops and will continue to support Pixel Slate — Google

While the Pixel Slate will receive future updates and support until its EoL status, you won’t be able to buy a successor, as it is one of the two devices that got canceled. The information was also confirmed, via Twitter, by Google’s head of hardware, Rick Osterloh. Teams working on the two canceled products were informed of the decision on Wednesday, and have, most of them, been moved to the Pixelbook team.