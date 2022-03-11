Google executive says tablets will overtake laptop sales 'in the not too distant future’

Android tablets have existed for over a decade now. However, not much since the category's inception has changed: most of the apps are still now optimized for tablets, and with increasing phone screen size, there's no real reason so as to why one should opt for a tablet over a smartphone. However, Google’s CTO of tablets Rich Miner thinks this is about to change.

On The Android Show, Miner has explained why he thinks tablets will soon takeover laptops. He says that during COVID, tablet adoption saw unprecedented growth. In addition to the increasing tablets sales, keyboard peripherals attachments have also increased suggesting people are using a tablet for productivity and not only content consumption.

The belief is that tablets started to be just much better for things beyond consumption and were being used for creativity and productivity and there was a need for more screens and devices to support that. I actually think that there’s going to be a crossover point at some point in the not too distant future where there are more tablets sold annually than there are laptops. I think once you cross over that point, you’re not going to be coming back.

He then adds that most modern-day tablets are as capable as a laptop and "less expensive than a laptop." He says that tablets shipment was almost as much as laptops at some point in 2020, and it will continue post-COVID. Miner then goes on to say that developers should take the benefit of the upcoming Android 12L that is destined for large screen devices such as tablets and foldables.

He says that there are a number of libraries in Android 12L that will improve the user experience. He encouraged developers to build tablet-first apps:

If tablets really are going to become this new device for people to be creative and productive, what new apps would take advantage of people who may be doing things stylus-enabled out of the gate? What does that mean for the mobility that you have with a tablet that you don’t even quite have with a laptop? I actually think there is going to be another wave of apps here that are thinking tablet-first. What can I do with that larger screen that maybe I couldn’t easily do with something that was physically connected to a keyboard?

Via: 9to5Google