With Apple’s iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S21, and the OnePlus 9 already out in the market, everyone’s attention has turned towards the Google Pixel 6 series. Google is reportedly hosting an event in October to announce the much-awaited Android device. XDA-Developers’ Mishaal Rahman was quick enough to spot a now-deleted CNET article that talked about Google’s next event being on October 5. However, the company has no plans of launching Pixel 6 on October 5 as the event will be focused on Nest, Travel, and Map products, according to Rahman.

According to the CNET article, Google will announce new smart speakers and security devices on October 5 and we might also get to hear about the changes coming to Google Maps and Google Flights. The news article makes it clear that Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are not on the October 5 event’s agenda.

Interestingly, Rahman has also spotted a snipped of code that suggests that Google Pixel 6 will go on sale on October 27th. A Google Camera code change has suggested the sale date. He says that “A 10/19 launch followed by a 10/27 release seems plausible.”

The release_date string is empty on my other Pixel phones. Seems like Google wants to really push users to update to some new version of GCam they're releasing on the day the Pixel 6 series releases. And if this is correct, then that release date is October 27th. — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 24, 2021

Up until now, pretty much everything about the Google Pixel 6 series has leaked. The smartphone’s camera specs, benchmark, CPU configuration, variable refresh rate, wireless charging speed, and even the fabric cases have all appeared. Even a hands-on video has surfaced on the web. It’s only a matter of days before Google officially launches the much-awaited Pixel 6 series. Are you looking to picking up Google Pixel 6 this fall? What are your expectations from the product? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: Phonearena