With Apple’s iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S21, and the OnePlus 9 already out in the market, everyone’s attention has turned towards the Google Pixel 6 series. Google is reportedly hosting an event in October to announce the much-awaited Android device. XDA-Developers’ Mishaal Rahman was quick enough to spot a now-deleted CNET article that talked about Google’s next event being on October 5. However, the company has no plans of launching Pixel 6 on October 5 as the event will be focused on Nest, Travel, and Map products, according to Rahman.

According to the CNET article, Google will announce new smart speakers and security devices on October 5 and we might also get to hear about the changes coming to Google Maps and Google Flights. The news article makes it clear that Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are not on the October 5 event’s agenda.

Interestingly, Rahman has also spotted a snipped of code that suggests that Google Pixel 6 will go on sale on October 27th. A Google Camera code change has suggested the sale date. He says that “A 10/19 launch followed by a 10/27 release seems plausible.”

Up until now, pretty much everything about the Google Pixel 6 series has leaked. The smartphone’s camera specsbenchmarkCPU configurationvariable refresh ratewireless charging speed, and even the fabric cases have all appeared. Even a hands-on video has surfaced on the web. It’s only a matter of days before Google officially launches the much-awaited Pixel 6 series. Are you looking to picking up Google Pixel 6 this fall? What are your expectations from the product? Let us know in the comments section below!

