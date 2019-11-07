App Defense Alliance
Author
Tags

Google is upping its efforts to protect users and their data against bad apps, before these reach their devices. The company announced its partnership with ESET, Lookout, and Zimperium, in order to create the App Defense Alliance.

Our number one goal as partners is to ensure the safety of the Google Play Store, quickly finding potentially harmful applications and stopping them from being published

App Defense Alliance

Google says it will implement its Google Play Protect mechanism with the scanning engines used by its partners. The Mountain View-based company says that the partners will also analyze app data in order to stop bad apps from getting published. “Multiple heuristic engines working in concert will increase our efficiency in identifying potentially harmful apps“, the announcement notes.

Source: Google

You May Also Like
Huawei Mate 30 Pro review

Huawei Mate 30 Pro review: the best phone you can’t get, and that’s OK

In our Huawei Mate 30 Pro review we’re trying to answer the question of whether the phone can survive without Google support, and should you buy it?

Companies could soon get licenses to sell to Huawei

Good news for Huawei: In a recent Bloomberg interview, Commerce Secretary W. Ross said he was optimistic about reaching a “Phase One” China deal this month.

The upcoming Moto Razr has been spotted in the wild, with a huge chin

It seems that the new Moto Razr is already being caught in the wild, with a huge chin, and there’s a picture to prove it