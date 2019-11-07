Google is upping its efforts to protect users and their data against bad apps, before these reach their devices. The company announced its partnership with ESET, Lookout, and Zimperium, in order to create the App Defense Alliance.

Our number one goal as partners is to ensure the safety of the Google Play Store, quickly finding potentially harmful applications and stopping them from being published App Defense Alliance

Google says it will implement its Google Play Protect mechanism with the scanning engines used by its partners. The Mountain View-based company says that the partners will also analyze app data in order to stop bad apps from getting published. “Multiple heuristic engines working in concert will increase our efficiency in identifying potentially harmful apps“, the announcement notes.

Source: Google