Google employees will return to their offices next month

It seems that the world is slowly returning to ‘normal’ as companies are once again hosting in-person events, people can now travel without too many limitations, and some countries are even considering ending mask mandates. This means that most people will soon have to forget about working from home. Such is the case for Google employees, who recently received instructions to return to their offices in April.

According to CNBC, Google told employees that it expects them to begin returning to physical offices on April 4. However, Google is also planning on helping employees to transition to these new routines, as it will have a hybrid work approach, as they would only be required to be in the physical office three days a week.

“It’s been a long and challenging two years since the vast majority of our people started working from home,” wrote John Casey, Google’s vice president of global benefits in an email to employees that was viewed by CNBC. “But the advances in prevention and treatment, the steady decline in cases that we continue to see, and the improved safety measures we have implemented across our Bay Area sites now mean we can officially begin the transition to the hybrid work week.”

Employees will also be able to request work from home extensions. The company also mentioned that “nearly 14,000 of the company’s 156,500 full-time employees around the world have transferred to a new location or moved to fully remote work, and 85% of total applications have been approved, Casey said.”

California is one of the many states in the US that has been actively changing its approach to the ongoing pandemic, making this process easier to cope with.

California allowed its universal indoor mask mandate to expire on February 15 and officials said the state will stop requiring masks in schools after March 11. The state also lifted its remaining indoor mask mandate for unvaccinated people in public settings on March 1. The New York Times

Source: CNBC

Via: 9to5Google