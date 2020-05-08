Google’s Duo video calling app is arguably one of the best in its domain, and it is now getting a new feature to add some flair to your video calls. The new family mode in Google Duo now lets you play with cool effects and draw doodles during video calls.

Choosing the doodle option pushes the video call view to the top and creates a white canvas in the bottom half to showcase your artistic doodles. And while you’re at it, the app will disable the mute or call end buttons, so you don’t have to worry about accidental touches.

As for the face mask effects, you can choose between a cat filter, flower face, astronaut mask, and a lot more. In addition to the family mode, Google Duo is also adding effects and masks to regular one-on-one video calls. All this is now available in the Google Duo app on Android and iOS.

Source: Google Blog